Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Ultra Magnus, Airazor, and Dinobot Official Im


Via the Transformers Instagram page and IGN, we finally have full, official looks at Kingdom leader Ultra Magnus, voyager Dinobot, and deluxe Airazor! Ultra Magnus looks to be a heavily remolded use of the Siege figure but made to look more G1 for those who weren’t big on the previous release that had nods to OG RID Magnus. As for Dinobot and Airazor, Beast Wars fans can finally rejoice as these two are shaping up to be fantastic releases of these two fan-favorites! Check out all the pics after the jump and stay tuned for when pre-orders go &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 01:26 PM   #2
Marcotron
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Ultra Magnus, Airazor, and Dinobot Officia
Must buy Airazor and Dinobot. Beautiful. Dinobot, I can't tell how it transforms, so that's interesting. Airazor looks perfect.

Magnus is 90% the same as the siege version, but with a new panel on his chest, and the front of the cab. And one less gun apparently.
Today, 01:28 PM   #3
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Ultra Magnus, Airazor, and Dinobot Officia
Must buy Airazor and Dinobot. Beautiful. Dinobot, I can't tell how it transforms, so that's interesting. Airazor looks perfect.

Magnus is 90% the same as the siege version, but with a new panel on his chest, and the front of the cab. And one less gun apparently.
His trailer is different, isn't it? Not so RID?

I think I'll find CW Magnus again instead, for my tastes.

Dinobot is fabulous and MAN I agree on Airazor. Perfect.
Today, 02:06 PM   #4
Pascal
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Ultra Magnus, Airazor, and Dinobot Officia
Must buy Airazor and Dinobot. Beautiful. Dinobot, I can't tell how it transforms, so that's interesting. Airazor looks perfect.

Magnus is 90% the same as the siege version, but with a new panel on his chest, and the front of the cab. And one less gun apparently.
And the backpack rotates up instead of just sliding up the spine, the trailer sits farther from the cab, looks like the combined form has proper ankle tilt instead of feet molded at an angle, etc.
Today, 02:49 PM   #5
cr3d1t
Re: Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Ultra Magnus, Airazor, and Dinobot Officia
It's hard to see how the trailer is connected. I hope it's not just the two clamp/tabs on the outer lower legs.
