Via the Transformers Instagram page and IGN , we finally have full, official looks at Kingdom leader Ultra Magnus, voyager Dinobot, and deluxe Airazor! Ultra Magnus looks to be a heavily remolded use of the Siege figure but made to look more G1 for those who weren't big on the previous release that had nods to OG RID Magnus. As for Dinobot and Airazor, Beast Wars fans can finally rejoice as these two are shaping up to be fantastic releases of these two fan-favorites!