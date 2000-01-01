Today, 01:26 PM #1 ToyCrusader Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 1 ToyCrusaders.com - Open For Business!



Trevor here from

We are a brand new online toy retailer!



We specialize in Transformers, Star Wars, TMNT and much more!



We are just getting started and adding new items everyday. We have amazing wholesale licenses and will always have the latest pre-orders available.



We are based in Winnipeg and ship to Canada and the USA. (Special shout out to the members on Iacon North!) We offer $15 flat rate shipping on all orders with FREE LOCAL DELIVERY IN WINNIPEG!



We are thrilled to be a sponsor of Cybertron.ca and are looking forward to meeting and getting to know all the incredible people on this forum! Extra thanks to Colin who made the sponsorship a breeze!



Please take a moment and visit the site and sign up for our newsletter. We will try to update our new items weekly. Plus subscribers will benefit from flash sale promo codes!





About me? I've been a Transformers fan since I was 6 years old. I was there in '84 and am a true G1 fan!

I've been collecting my entire life. Mostly Transformers and Star Wars. I used to rent tables at C4 Winnipeg and really enjoyed the bond with collectors.



In recent years I've come to realize its so much harder to find toys and collectables. So the idea of ToyCrusaders.com was born. I want to help fellow collectors get the toys they want at retail prices and help fight the scalping. We are brand new and would like the opportunity to be your exclusive Transformers seller.



If you have any questions / suggestions / ideas / anything you wanna see on the site? Please feel free to message me here or email me at



We also have an office line 204-730-8360. 9am - 5pm CT.



Thank you so much for supporting small Canadian business!

"...till all are one."



Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook:





Here is our FAQ page:



1) WHO ARE WE?

TOYCRUSADSERS.COM IS A PROUDLY CANADIAN ONLINE TOY RETAILER. OUR COMPANY OPERATES NEAR WINNIPEG, MANITOBA AND WAS FOUNDED IN NOVEMBER OF 2020.





2) WHAT CURRENCY ARE YOUR PRODUCTS LISTED IN?

OUR PRICES ARE LISTED IN BOTH USD AND CAD. SIMPLY USE THE MENU AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE TO SWITCH BETWEEN THE TWO CURRENCIES.





3) WHAT METHOD OF PAYMENT DO YOU ACCEPT?

TOYCRUSADERS.COM ACCEPTS VISA, MASTERCARD, AMERICAN EXPRESS, SHOP PAY, APPLE PAY, GOOGLE PAY, AND INTERAC.





4) WHAT DO YOU CHARGE FOR PRE-ORDERS?

PRE-ORDERS ARE FREE! SIMPLY ADD YOUR ITEM TO THE CART AND PROCESS YOUR ORDER!





5) CAN I COMBINE PRE-ORDER AND IN-STOCK ITEMS?

YES CAN COMBINE YOUR ORDERS. HOWEVER WE RECOMMEND YOU KEEP YOUR IN-STOCK AND PRE-ORDER ITEMS SEPARATE.





6) HOW DO I CANCEL MY PRE-ORDER?

SIMPLY EMAIL US AT SUPPORT@TOYCRUSADERS.COM AND WE CAN CANCEL THE ORDER.



7) WHAT SHIPPING METHOD DO YOU USE AND HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

TOYCRUSADERS.COM USED CANADA POST. RATES WILL VERY BY SIZE AND WEIGHT OF YOUR ORDER. PLEASE USE OUR SHIPPING CALCULATOR AT THE CHECKOUT.



8) HOW MUCH TAX WILL I HAVE TO PAY?

TAXES WILL DEPEND ON WHERE YOU'RE LOCATED. ALL THE APPROPRIATE CANADIAN TAXES WILL BE APPLIED AT CHECKOUT. US CUSTOMERS WILL NOT HAVE TAXES CHARGED AND WILL NEED TO BE PAID UPON DELIVERY.



9) DO YOU SHIP INTERNATIONALLY?

TOYCRUSADERS.COM DELIVERS TO CANADA AND THE USA.



10) WHY DON'T YOU CARRY A PARTICULAR ITEM?

