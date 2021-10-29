Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,363

Kingdom Wave 5 in 2022, Voyager Blaster, and TF Team Roundtable Recap



TFW2005 just had a nice roundtable with the Transformers brand team and a wide selection of other fans.* There were lots of new info and tidbits to share, and we will in a bit.* Near the end, they were kind enough to share our first look at Kingdom Voyager Blaster.* He will be part of Kingdom Wave 5 which will not be pre-ordered, but go live on shelf 1/1/2022.* Stay tuned for more details on that.** You can check the early Blaster shots after the break, and then check back later for our notes recap.



TFW2005 just had a nice roundtable with the Transformers brand team and a wide selection of other fans.* There were lots of new info and tidbits to share, and we will in a bit.* Near the end, they were kind enough to share our first look at Kingdom Voyager Blaster.* He will be part of Kingdom Wave 5 which will not be pre-ordered, but go live on shelf 1/1/2022.* Stay tuned for more details on that.** You can check the early Blaster shots after the break, and then check back later for our notes recap.





