Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Kingdom Wave 5 in 2022, Voyager Blaster, and TF Team Roundtable Recap
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,363
Kingdom Wave 5 in 2022, Voyager Blaster, and TF Team Roundtable Recap


TFW2005 just had a nice roundtable with the Transformers brand team and a wide selection of other fans.* There were lots of new info and tidbits to share, and we will in a bit.* Near the end, they were kind enough to share our first look at Kingdom Voyager Blaster.* He will be part of Kingdom Wave 5 which will not be pre-ordered, but go live on shelf 1/1/2022.* Stay tuned for more details on that.** You can check the early Blaster shots after the break, and then check back later for our notes recap.

The post Kingdom Wave 5 in 2022, Voyager Blaster, and TF Team Roundtable Recap appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titans Return Transformers lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Blackarachnia Figure from 4 pack
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Shockwave & Warnado MOSC
Transformers
GI Joe Classified Baroness with Cobra Coil Target Exclusive Sealed MISB VHTF
Transformers
Star Wars Black Series Lando Calrissian 6 inch Figure Loose Empire Strikes Back
Transformers
Transformers Lot New
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave with Cassettes
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.