Takara Tomy Siege Display At Tokyo Toy Show ? First Look At Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy
Takara Tomy is showing off a nice display of Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege toy at Tokyo Toy Show. Via Twitter user @gadepon
*we have our first look at the*Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy*for your viewing pleasure. We had seen the official renders of Mirage
some time ago, and now we have a look at the toy in his robot and alt mode. A very nice rendition of the stealth Autobot warrior. The robot mode includes his classic shoulder cannon, and we can spot that some clear blue plastic on the toy. The alt mode is a clear nod to » Continue Reading.
