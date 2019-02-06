Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Siege Display At Tokyo Toy Show ? First Look At Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,872
Takara Tomy Siege Display At Tokyo Toy Show ? First Look At Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy


Takara Tomy is showing off a nice display of Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege toy at Tokyo Toy Show. Via Twitter user @gadepon*we have our first look at the*Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy*for your viewing pleasure. We had seen the official renders of Mirage some time ago, and now we have a look at the toy in his robot and alt mode. A very nice rendition of the stealth Autobot warrior. The robot mode includes his classic shoulder cannon, and we can spot that some clear blue plastic on the toy. The alt mode is a clear nod to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Siege Display At Tokyo Toy Show – First Look At Siege Deluxe Mirage Toy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IN HAND HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 EXCLUSIVE ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jetfire not complete
Transformers
1984-Transformers-ROADBUSTER-G1 With Accessories Vintage Original
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Jetfire Mask Constructicons Sky Garry Diaclone Pretender
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Prowl Pre Rub Datsun 240 Car Only Beauty!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOTRON ECTO-1 ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot Grimlock G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.