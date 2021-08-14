|
More Transformers Listings Discovered ? Core Skywarp, Iguanus, Legacy/Studio Series S
It just doesn’t stop folks! Once again courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17, we have even more new Target Transformers listings in addition to the ones that have been discovered throughout this week. This time for we have: Iguanus ($9.99) Shockwave ($8.49) Shockwave ($9.99) Skywarp ($9.99) Energon Monster ($22.99) As with the last few batches of listings, we have no images right now but feel free to check them out after the jump and speculate away as to what these might look like on the boards. Hopefully we’ll be getting official reveals for these sooner rather than » Continue Reading.
The post More Transformers Listings Discovered – Core Skywarp, Iguanus, Legacy/Studio Series Shockwave, & Deluxe Energon Monster
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca