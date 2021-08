Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,989

More Transformers Listings Discovered ? Core Skywarp, Iguanus, Legacy/Studio Series S



It just doesn’t stop folks! Once again courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17, we have even more new Target Transformers listings in addition to the ones that have been discovered throughout this week. This time for we have: • Iguanus ($9.99) • Shockwave ($8.49) • Shockwave ($9.99) • Skywarp ($9.99) • Energon Monster ($22.99) As with the last few batches of listings, we have no images right now but feel free to check them out after the jump and speculate away as to what these might look like on the boards. Hopefully we’ll be getting official reveals for these sooner rather than



The post







More... It just doesn’t stop folks! Once again courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17, we have even more new Target Transformers listings in addition to the ones that have been discovered throughout this week. This time for we have: • Iguanus ($9.99) • Shockwave ($8.49) • Shockwave ($9.99) • Skywarp ($9.99) • Energon Monster ($22.99) As with the last few batches of listings, we have no images right now but feel free to check them out after the jump and speculate away as to what these might look like on the boards. Hopefully we’ll be getting official reveals for these sooner rather than » Continue Reading. The post More Transformers Listings Discovered – Core Skywarp, Iguanus, Legacy/Studio Series Shockwave, & Deluxe Energon Monster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca