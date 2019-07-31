|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Featuring Titan
Via IGN, the Transformers Trading Card Game crew revealed a Titan lurking in the wings as part of War for Cybertron: Siege II due in November: Every sealed, 30-pack booster display box of War for Cybertron: Siege II includes one Trypticon pack, inside of which you’ll find the enormous Trypticon card and the “three large Character Cards” for Brunt, Full-Tilt and Wipe-Out.*The booster packs come with one large and one small character card, as well as 6 battle cards. Check out a sample of the card artwork attached to this post, review the full gallery here
, then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Featuring Titan Trypticon, Debuting November 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.