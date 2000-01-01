Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
zuffyprime
Wanted @tfcon: BW boxes+inserts for 1996 optimus primal and megs, mp10u and fp glaci
Hi guys,Looking for the following at tfcon:


1) box and insert for 1996 optimus primal
2) box and insert for 1996 megatron
(Beast wars of course)


Will pay handsomely for the boxes


3) mp10u (white mp10 ko)
4) g1 ko weirdwolf
5) g1 ko mindwipe
6) fans project limbs for glacial lord
7) cheap minicons for a gift
8) missiles for g2 megatron
9) missiles for g2 blue stealth bomber
10) g1 boxed jetfire, or I'll buy just the styrofoam insert from ya!!


Thanks for looking!
See you in 3 days!!
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
