Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Toys FT-58 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,727
Fans Toys FT-58 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve) Gray Prototype


Via*Weibo user*???? we can share for you our first images of the gray prototype of*Fans Toys FT-56 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve). Fans Toys reveals one more Masterpiece scale Minibot, hot on the heels after their*FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears). Swerve looks like another great mold with a wide range of poseability for such a blocky body and a solid alt mode. He scales very well next to FT-56 Variator/Gears. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Fans Toys FT-58 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Twin Twist MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
Astro Magnum Shackwave Transformers G1 Shockwave Original Hose +blaster 1983
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS WFC-GS25 TRANSMUTATE EXCLUSIVE.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.