Fans Toys FT-58 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve) Gray Prototype

Via* Weibo user*???? we can share for you our first images of the gray prototype of*Fans Toys FT-56 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve). Fans Toys reveals one more Masterpiece scale Minibot, hot on the heels after their* FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears) . Swerve looks like another great mold with a wide range of poseability for such a blocky body and a solid alt mode. He scales very well next to FT-56 Variator/Gears. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!