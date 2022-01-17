Via*Weibo user*????
we can share for you our first images of the gray prototype of*Fans Toys FT-56 Diverge (Masterpiece Scale Swerve). Fans Toys reveals one more Masterpiece scale Minibot, hot on the heels after their*FT-56 Variator (Masterpiece Scale Gears)
. Swerve looks like another great mold with a wide range of poseability for such a blocky body and a solid alt mode. He scales very well next to FT-56 Variator/Gears. See all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
