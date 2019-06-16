|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Battlemasters Wave 3 & Deluxe Wave 3 Out In Aus
Courtesy of Ozformers on Facebook
, we can report that*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 3*has been found at Australian Retail. Battlemasters Caliburst and Smashdown together with Deluxe Red Alert, Refraktor and Brunt were spotted at*Toyworld in Canberra. Happy hunting to all fellow Australian fans! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Battlemasters Wave 3 & Deluxe Wave 3 Out In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca