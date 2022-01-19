TFcon is happy to announce that Robin Atkin Downes the voices of Jacknab, Pilfer and Flamesnort on Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015) as well as Prime #3 in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
for his first-ever TFcon. He is known well for voicing Kazuhira Miller in Metal Gear Solid V, Cham Syndulla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and in Star Wars Rebels, Medic in Team Fortress 2, and Travis Touchdown in No More Heroes. Robin will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with » Continue Reading.
