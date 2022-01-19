Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor Robin Atkin Downes to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to announce that Robin Atkin Downes the voices of Jacknab, Pilfer and Flamesnort on Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015) as well as Prime #3 in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022 for his first-ever TFcon. He is known well for voicing Kazuhira Miller in Metal Gear Solid V, Cham Syndulla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and in Star Wars Rebels, Medic in Team Fortress 2, and Travis Touchdown in No More Heroes. Robin will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Robin Atkin Downes to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



