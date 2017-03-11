Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,168

The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Found At US Retail



Thanks to our very own staff member*Onslaught24, we have a report for the TLK Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet finally found at US retail. It was found at the Think Geek store at the Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Florida for a tag price of 79.99 dollars. Happy hunting for all fans in the USA and don’t forget to click on the bar to share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.



