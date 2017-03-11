Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,168
The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Found At US Retail


Thanks to our very own staff member*Onslaught24, we have a report for the TLK Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet finally found at US retail. It was found at the Think Geek store at the Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Florida for a tag price of 79.99 dollars. Happy hunting for all fans in the USA and don’t forget to click on the bar to share your thoughts at the 2005 boards.

The post The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
