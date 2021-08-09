TFNation completes its guest roster for “The Big Broadcast of 2021”
by welcoming voice actress Linsay Rousseau: Rousseau is a multifaceted talent, who has provided voice and movements for a variety of videogames and series, such as Fallout 76, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, The Elder Scrolls Online and dubbing several popular streaming series the likes of The Cable Girls. But what about Transformers, you might be wondering? She was the one and only Elita-1 in the Netflix War for Cybertron Trilogy! Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast news, including the full Twitch
