Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFNation Welcomes Linsay Rousseau to The Big Broadcast of 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,958
TFNation Welcomes Linsay Rousseau to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation completes its guest roster for “The Big Broadcast of 2021” by welcoming voice actress Linsay Rousseau: Rousseau is a multifaceted talent, who has provided voice and movements for a variety of videogames and series, such as Fallout 76, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, The Elder Scrolls Online and dubbing several popular streaming series the likes of The Cable Girls. But what about Transformers, you might be wondering? She was the one and only Elita-1 in the Netflix War for Cybertron Trilogy! Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast news, including the full Twitch &#038; <a href="https://tfnation.com/live">TFNation &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation Welcomes Linsay Rousseau to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Deluxe Class Predacon Skystalker In Package Toy
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Trilogy 10 Figures E7670
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return BLURR Hyperfire Deluxe Complete 86 Movie G1 Loose
Transformers
Star Wars Black Series Lando Calrissian 6 inch Figure Loose Empire Strikes Back
Transformers
transformers fortress maximus
Transformers
Transformers, Insecticon, 3 pack, MISB, Ehobby Exclusive, Diaclone, Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.