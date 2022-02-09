Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-05 Optimus Prime Revealed


Via Hobby Dengeki we have our first stock images of the new Takara Tomy*Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-05 Optimus Prime. This is a improved movie-accurate redeco of the Studio Series SS-05 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime mold. The figure includes the same accessories packed with the original release. We have a look a the robot and truck mode and some pics next to other Studio Series figures. Pre-orders for the Japanese market will start in February 10th 2022, and it’s scheduled for release in late July 2022. See all the images after the jump and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-05 Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



