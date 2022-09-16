Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
More 2023 Transformers Listings Discovered ? Studio Series Voyager WFC Megatron/ROTB


Today’s leaks aren’t done just yet folks! TFW’s Jtprime17 has come through with a few more 2023 Studio Series listings for us, the biggest of which being Voyager WFC Megatron and Voyager ROTB Rhinox! Additionally there is a listing for a Core DOTM Bumblebee and Core ROTB Hydra, the latter of whom is a mystery at the moment. We hope to see more on these soon, but until then you can check out all the details after the jump and let us know your thoughts!

