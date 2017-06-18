|
Titans Return Twin Twist In Hand
TFW2005 user payres shares on the boards a blog post
showing pictures of Titans Return Deluxe Twin Twist, indicating that Wave 5 of Titan Returns is starting to show up in Taiwan. The pictures show Twin Twist compared with his brother back to back as well as bot and alt mode. As we all knew, it’s a very expected repaint of the mold without important differences other than the drills and tank threads instead of wings. Which other figures of wave 5 are you waiting for? Tell us on the boards!
