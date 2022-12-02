Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rumor: Transformers Rise Video Game Shifts Developers to Splash Damage?


For a while now, we’ve been hearing bits of info here and there about Transformers Rise, a video game that was being developed by Certain Affinity. Unfortunately though, over time it had become clear that there was turmoil behind the scenes, with some rumors even suggesting it had been outright cancelled. However, we now have a new report which may provide some renewed hope. Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, who is regarded as one of the top gaming insiders, has posted an article suggesting the game may in fact still be in development, but was handed off to developer Splash &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Transformers Rise Video Game Shifts Developers to Splash Damage? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



