TFcon Toronto 2023 announced: July 14-16

TFcon Toronto 2023 - Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event will take place July 14th to 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel.



Discounted hotel block information will be available shortly. We hope you can join us for what is going to be another amazing event.

