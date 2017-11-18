Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:41 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,219
Masterpiece Dinobot designer would like to tackle Beast Wars Megatron next, Yesss


The Transformers Generations 2018 book has recently been released, and includes an interview with the designer of the upcoming Takara-Tomy Masterpiece Beast Wars Dinobot. In the interview, the designer notes that: ?????????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????????????????????? As for the Beasts Wars Masterpiece, I felt the first goal was Dinobot and the next one was Megatron, so I would like to do my best there. While this does not confirm that the next Beast Wars Masterpiece will be Megatron, it indicates that as far as the designer is concerned, he’d very much like to tackle the big purple dinosaur with the famous habit of ending &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Dinobot designer would like to tackle Beast Wars Megatron next, Yesss appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



