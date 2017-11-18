Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,219
Titans Return Ramhorn Variant Discovered


So, Titans Return Ramhorn is probably one of the hardest to find members of the Titans Return line, suffering badly from many stores not stocking the Titan Master size class, being the last release in that size class before everything turns into Prime Masters, and being the sole new release in that assortment. Want to complicate things further? If you’re disposed to having all the variations of a mass release toy, you’ll need to hunt down this hard to find rhino twice, because thanks to TFW2005 member dare, we have evidence suggesting there is a variant or possibly a running &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Ramhorn Variant Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



