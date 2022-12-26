Via Twitter user @ROTBTrailer
*we can share for you a special cameo of*Transformers Rise Of The Beast Optimus Primal during*NFL Nickmas 2022. To our surprise, Optimus Primal appeared during Nickelodeon’s NFL football game transmission. Primal appears in gorilla mode and then jumps back and transforms into robot mode swinging his blade. This may be our best look at Optimus Primal robot mode so far even if it’s not an HQ recording. Not much left to say, so watch the clip after the jump as well as some screencaps and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! OFFICIAL » Continue Reading.
