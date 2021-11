Cang Toys Dinobots/Volcanicus Color Sketches

Via Yu's Hobby Land Facebook *we have clear images of the color sketches of Cang Toys Dinobots/Volcanicus. First revealed at *the CICF x AGF 2021 convention (China International Comic Festival & Asia Game Festival). this is Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Dinobots similar to the style they used with their Thunderking/Predaking combiner and Predacons. *The images reveal the robot and dinosaur of each classic dinobot plus a new member who transforms into a spinosaurus. All of them will be able to combine, but we are yet to see images of the combiner.