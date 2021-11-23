Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost Packaging
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,477
Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost Packaging


Thanks to Baidu user*???? we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost*packaging plus some in-hand images. The box shows Reboost in a stoic pose next to his alt mode. The center of the box shows the “CITY” logo related to his*Honda City R alt mode. The box also shows a “Cybertron Citadel Guardian” designation. We also have some additional in-hand images in alt mode. Check the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board! You can still find pre-orders for Masterpiece Reboost via our sponsors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Animated Supreme-Class "Roll Out Command"
Transformers
Transformers Vaisseau Prime Beast Hunters Sky Claw Hasbro
Transformers
MEGATRON TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED DECEPTICON LEADER CLASS FIGURE
Transformers
*NEW*Transformers Studio Series-Long Haul 42-Constructicon-Voyager Class-ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Dx9 D07 Tyrant Masterpiece Galvatron 3rd Party
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return DECEPTICON OCTONE Action Figure
Transformers
Robocar Poli MARK Robot Transformer Car Toy Figure Action Korean TV
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.