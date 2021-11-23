Thanks to Baidu user*????
we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost*packaging plus some in-hand images. The box shows Reboost in a stoic pose next to his alt mode. The center of the box shows the “CITY” logo related to his*Honda City R alt mode. The box also shows a “Cybertron Citadel Guardian” designation. We also have some additional in-hand images in alt mode. Check the mirrored images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board! You can still find pre-orders for Masterpiece Reboost via our sponsors » Continue Reading.
