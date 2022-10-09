Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie) Color Proto


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have uploaded via their*Weibo account*images of the gray prototype of their*MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie). This figure is designed by*Mechanic Toy*and released by Dr. Wu. As we can see from the images this is a pretty detailed and poseable movie-accurate Wheelie with a very solid and fun alt mode. This figure will be*8 cm tall in robot mode and only 5 cm tall in alt mode. According to the information share in the Weibo post, it will be ready to ship by the end of this month. To top it all, Dr. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



