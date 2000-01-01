Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:05 PM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 927
2019 Hallmark Keepsake Bumblebee Unboxing and Review
Check out my unboxing and review of the new 2019 Hallmark Keepsake Bumblebee ornament by clicking on the link below:

https://youtu.be/OdBs-BNVmvY
