Hasbro Pulse Premium Memberships Expiring Soon



Attention Pulse members! Hasbro have been sending e-mails to informing that all Premium memberships will expire soon. Hasbro Pulse offered free standard continental U.S. shipping,*access to promotions or contests, early access to some products and other extras for Premium members for $50.00 a year. It’s good to remember that original memberships*were extended past 12/31/19 for 12 months from the date you originally signed. There’s no concrete information about the exact expiring date, but we may think it would be by the end of this month. It’s up to you now to renew your membership or not. Click on the discussion



