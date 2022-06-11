Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Cartoon ?City Of Steel? Storyboards Available Online


Courtesy of the*Sunbow and Marvel Script/storyboard Archive*we can share for your another great piece of Transformers history:*The storyboards of the classic G1 episode “City Of Steel”. This copy was previously owned by show director Nelson Shin and sent to the notoriously low-budget studio AKOM to be animated. This episode is well-remembered by the only appearance of the infamous Alligaticon, the alligator drone made*from from the remains of a disassembled Optimus Prime. You can see and read the full storyboard (and more) in the original*Sunbow and Marvel Script/storyboard Archive post. Be sure to click on the discussion link below &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon “City Of Steel” Storyboards Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



