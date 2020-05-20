Third Party company*115-Utopia*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new YYW-07*upgrade kit for Earthrise Ironworks. This kit includes a new windmill and two missile accessories for Ironworks. The new pieces are inspired by Ironworks brief scene in Transformers Zone animation, different from the G1-toy inspired upgrade kit by Shockwave Lab.*
We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but these kits don’t take long to be available online once final images are shown. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post 115-Utopia YYW-07 Upgrade Kit For Earthrise Ironworks
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca