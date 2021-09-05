|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 01
Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. September starts with a slow week. We have some Cyberverse new toys in Australia, Funko Pop Shockwave has arrived to France and Kingdom Road Rage is out at retail in Singapore. Cyberverse Roll & Combine Wave 1 In Australia
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Thalyn*we can report that the new Cyberverse Roll & Combine 2-packs*Bumblebee & Dinobot Swoop (Bumbleswoop), Megatron & Dinobot Slug (Slugtron) have showed up at Target Morayfield. Funko Pop Retro Toys Shockwave In France
*2005 Boards member*Cerberus*gave us » Continue Reading.
