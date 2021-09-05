Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 01
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,103
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 01


Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. September starts with a slow week. We have some Cyberverse new toys in Australia, Funko Pop Shockwave has arrived to France and Kingdom Road Rage is out at retail in Singapore. Cyberverse Roll &#038; Combine Wave 1 In Australia *Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Thalyn*we can report that the new Cyberverse Roll &#038; Combine 2-packs*Bumblebee &#038; Dinobot Swoop (Bumbleswoop), Megatron &#038; Dinobot Slug (Slugtron) have showed up at Target Morayfield. Funko Pop Retro Toys Shockwave In France *2005 Boards member*Cerberus*gave us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 01 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Vintage 1984 G1 Transformers Bluestreak
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Megatron red T- Rex dinobot missing weapons good
Transformers
Transformers Generations Warpath MIB Reprolabels
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.