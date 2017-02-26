We’ve got two more sightings to share for our Australian readers. Care of Ozformers
, we can report that the land, sea, and air combo that is Titans Return Broadside and Titans Return Sky Shadow have reached Australian retail. Broadside was found moored in a Big W in*Tuggerah, while Sky Shadow was initiating phase 6 in Myer Parra. Big thanks to Ozformers members Eazy D and OZtimus for sharing these sightings with the wider community!
