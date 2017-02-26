Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Sky Shadow and Broadside arrive in Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,095
Titans Return Sky Shadow and Broadside arrive in Australia


We’ve got two more sightings to share for our Australian readers. Care of Ozformers, we can report that the land, sea, and air combo that is Titans Return Broadside and Titans Return Sky Shadow have reached Australian retail. Broadside was found moored in a Big W in*Tuggerah, while Sky Shadow was initiating phase 6 in Myer Parra. Big thanks to Ozformers members Eazy D and OZtimus for sharing these sightings with the wider community!

The post Titans Return Sky Shadow and Broadside arrive in Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Classics Lot
Transformers
Lot of 9 Cybertron Transformers Action figures
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron _ Leader Class _ Optimus Prime _ Complete Toy figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Protectobot Super Warrior Defensor Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Constructicon Warrior DEVASTATOR Complete in Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Aerialbot Air Warrior Superion Complete Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.