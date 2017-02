Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,095

More... We’ve got two more sightings to share for our Australian readers. Care of Ozformers , we can report that the land, sea, and air combo that is Titans Return Broadside and Titans Return Sky Shadow have reached Australian retail. Broadside was found moored in a Big W in*Tuggerah, while Sky Shadow was initiating phase 6 in Myer Parra. Big thanks to Ozformers members Eazy D and OZtimus for sharing these sightings with the wider community!The post Titans Return Sky Shadow and Broadside arrive in Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

