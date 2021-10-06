|
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki x Tomytec Diorama Images
Takara Tomy Website
have updated two more images featuring a Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki x Tomytec Diorama collaboration. The images show Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki
in robot and train mode surrounded by some cool Tomytec Geocolle diorama pieces.*Tomytec offers a large selection of Japanese outline N Scale products including locomotives, multiple units, buildings, kits and accessories as well as trams and tramways. Takara Tomy really did a fantastic job with these images. See the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
