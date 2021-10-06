Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,302
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki x Tomytec Diorama Images


Takara Tomy Website*have updated two more images featuring a*Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki x Tomytec Diorama collaboration. The images show Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki in robot and train mode surrounded by some cool Tomytec Geocolle diorama pieces.*Tomytec offers a large selection of Japanese outline N Scale products including locomotives, multiple units, buildings, kits and accessories as well as trams and tramways. Takara Tomy really did a fantastic job with these images. See the mirrored images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki x Tomytec Diorama Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



