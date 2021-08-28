|
The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 1 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube
We have quite a nice surprise for all old-time Transformers fans. Over the last few hours, the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel
have uploaded the complete G1*Transformers cartoon. You now watch the classic G1 Transformers series for free and remember the classic episodes and characters that defined our franchise. So far only season 1 has been uploaded with the original English dub and subtitles. We hope more episodes and content will be uploaded soon, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the discussion link below and share your impressions with us on the 2005 Board!
