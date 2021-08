The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 1 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube

We have quite a nice surprise for all old-time Transformers fans. Over the last few hours, the official Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel have uploaded the complete G1*Transformers cartoon. You now watch the classic G1 Transformers series for free and remember the classic episodes and characters that defined our franchise. So far only season 1 has been uploaded with the original English dub and subtitles. We hope more episodes and content will be uploaded soon, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates.