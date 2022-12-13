|
Today, 03:10 PM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can confirm that the new*Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager is out at Canadian retail. Legacy Armada Universe Starscream was found at a*GameStop in Alberta by Cybertron.ca member Phtcndn. His wave partner Beats Wars Inferno may show up soon. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
