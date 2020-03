FreakNasty Generation 2 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 172

G1 Metroplex help I never owned one before until now.

I am having....intermittent...trouble keeping his ramp door closed.

Is there something special I'm supposed to be doing to keeping that bay door closed and I'm just fluking into getting it done right once in a while, or is it something else?



Thanks.