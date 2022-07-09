Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page LEGO Optimus Prime Limited Edition Display Cases
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,562
LEGO Optimus Prime Limited Edition Display Cases


We have something that may be of interested of all LEGO Optimus Prime owners. LEGO official affiliate Wicked Brick website have announced new limited edition display cases specifically designed for the popular LEGO*10302 Optimus Prime. Wicked Brick is offering two display cases. Each one is made of*3 mm crystal clear acrylic display and*5 mm premium ?Midnight Black? matte black base plate. There?s also a cut-out in the base to display Optimus Prime?s info plaque. Read on for* details about each case: Special Edition – Featuring a dynamic 3D lenticular background inspired by the classic Transformers The Movie 1986 –*750*available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post LEGO Optimus Prime Limited Edition Display Cases appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.