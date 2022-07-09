We have something that may be of interested of all LEGO Optimus Prime owners. LEGO official affiliate Wicked Brick website
have announced new limited edition display cases specifically designed for the popular LEGO*10302 Optimus Prime. Wicked Brick is offering two display cases. Each one is made of*3 mm crystal clear acrylic display and*5 mm premium ?Midnight Black? matte black base plate. There?s also a cut-out in the base to display Optimus Prime?s info plaque. Read on for* details about each case: Special Edition – Featuring a dynamic 3D lenticular background inspired by the classic Transformers The Movie 1986 –*750*available » Continue Reading.
