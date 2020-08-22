Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Mastermind Creations Reformatted Optus Pectus Revealed (IDW Stormbringer Prime)


Mastermind Creations has updated their social media accounts with an announcement of a new figure in their popular Reformatted line. This time around, the group is tackling their interpretation of Optimus Prime as he appeared in early IDW stories such as Stormbringer. Nothing much else is shown beyond this one image other than the figure appears to have many points of articulation. Well be keeping an eye on this for more pics of robot mode and vehicle mode. Price and release date are unknown at this time. For now, fans can speculate in our third party forum after the » Continue Reading.

