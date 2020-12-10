|
Mech Fans Toys Head Warrior V-05 Crocodile (Legends Scale G1 Skullcruncher) Color Pro
Mech Fans Toys, via their Weibo account
, have revealed the color prototype of their next Legends scale Headmaster mold:*Head Warrior V-05 Crocodile. This another great entry to the competitive Legends scale market. We have a very nice rendition of G1 Skullcruncher with a nice cartoon-accurate design with a nice amount of articulation in both modes, and with a transformable Headmaster unit. While small, this figure is sure fun featuring two alternative to combine his blaster and alternate chest pieces (cartoon or toy accurate). We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Mech Fans Toys Head Warrior V-05 Crocodile (Legends Scale G1 Skullcruncher) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca