Toyworld TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) Color Prototype


Via*Weibo user*?????*, we have images of the color prototype of Toyworld¿s*TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod). These figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. The images reveal a very nice movie-accurate Hot Rod in both modes, packed with not only weapons but some great mini-furniture for an original display. This figure will be a great companion for*Toyworld TWFS-03 Green Hornet (WWII Bumblebee). We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



