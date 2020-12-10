|
Toyworld TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod) Color Prototype
Via*Weibo user*?????*
, we have images of the color prototype of Toyworld¿s*TW-FS02 Hot Break (WWII Hot Rod). These figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. The images reveal a very nice movie-accurate Hot Rod in both modes, packed with not only weapons but some great mini-furniture for an original display. This figure will be a great companion for*Toyworld TWFS-03 Green Hornet (WWII Bumblebee).
We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
