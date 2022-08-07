Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,737

Studio Series Core Class 86 Wheelie & Ratchet Found at US Retail



Summer continues to be relentless upon Transformer toy collectors? wallets as we have another exciting sighting of new Transformers found at US retail. This time around we the new Core class figures of 86? Wheelie and Ratchet. Both were found at a Target store in Van Nuys, California! Add these two to your shopping list alongside the other new Buzzworthy exclusive figures at Target and share your sightings on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Summer continues to be relentless upon Transformer toy collectors? wallets as we have another exciting sighting of new Transformers found at US retail. This time around we the new Core class figures of 86? Wheelie and Ratchet. Both were found at a Target store in Van Nuys, California! Add these two to your shopping list alongside the other new Buzzworthy exclusive figures at Target and share your sightings on the 2005 Boards! The post Studio Series Core Class 86 Wheelie & Ratchet Found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________