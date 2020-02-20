|
Transformers Earth Wars: Seek and Destroy, Interview With Tyler Bleszinski
Ioannis, Jairo and Deborah of the Space Ape Games team scored another
interview with IDW Transformers talent, this time with Galaxies Constructicons Rising author Tyler Bleszinski
, as part of their Seek & Destroy event live stream. (Edited for length and clarity) Tell us about how you got started in comics. “I started a company a long time ago called Vox Media, it started out basically as a sports blogging company then morphed into something else… I wound up leaving that company in 2015 and decided that I wanted to get involved with the Transformers franchise somehow. I started » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars: Seek and Destroy, Interview With Tyler Bleszinski
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca