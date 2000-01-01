Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Refraktors Dilemma
Which do you plan to get?
: Which do you plan to get?
Boxed set (toy colours)
0
0%
3 individual purple ones
4
40.00%
Both (box set and 3 individual purple ones)
2
20.00%
The set and one individual purple one for cartoon bot mode
1
10.00%
None of the above
3
30.00%
Other
0
0%
Voters:
10
. You may not vote on this poll
Today, 11:45 AM
1
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,811
The Refraktors Dilemma
Anyone else having trouble choosing?
Goaliebot
Today, 11:49 AM
2
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,447
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Goaliebot
Anyone else having trouble choosing?
No, I already got both...
Looking for:
Nothing... spent too much lately
QuadESL63
Today, 11:54 AM
3
timcrook
Masterpiece
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,002
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I went with 3rd party, easier to find/buy
Enemy list: Jacob.
timcrook
Today, 12:05 PM
4
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 384
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
For My Headcanon and obsession with Army/Troop building I collected as follows:
1 set of G1 Toy colors as the leaders
2 sets of G1 Cartoon colors as the drones/troops...
I was considering a third set if I can find anymore that is=;p
MonstaBot
Today, 12:06 PM
5
chrislopa
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 27
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I got the three individuals ones. And then found the toys r us exclusive so got that one. I put the normal one on for sale since I have not need for two sets. Plus I dont have the space
chrislopa
Today, 12:31 PM
6
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 500
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I like the Mech Fans Toys Camera Brothers set, i'll stick with that.
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw
