Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page The Refraktors Dilemma
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

View Poll Results: Which do you plan to get?
Boxed set (toy colours) 0 0%
3 individual purple ones 4 40.00%
Both (box set and 3 individual purple ones) 2 20.00%
The set and one individual purple one for cartoon bot mode 1 10.00%
None of the above 3 30.00%
Other 0 0%
Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:45 AM   #1
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,811
The Refraktors Dilemma
Anyone else having trouble choosing?
Goaliebot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:49 AM   #2
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
QuadESL63's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,447
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
Quote:
Originally Posted by Goaliebot View Post
Anyone else having trouble choosing?
No, I already got both...
__________________

Looking for:
  • Nothing... spent too much lately
QuadESL63 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:54 AM   #3
timcrook
Masterpiece
timcrook's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,002
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I went with 3rd party, easier to find/buy
__________________
Enemy list: Jacob.
timcrook is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:05 PM   #4
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
MonstaBot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 384
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
For My Headcanon and obsession with Army/Troop building I collected as follows:

1 set of G1 Toy colors as the leaders

2 sets of G1 Cartoon colors as the drones/troops...
I was considering a third set if I can find anymore that is=;p
MonstaBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:06 PM   #5
chrislopa
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 27
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I got the three individuals ones. And then found the toys r us exclusive so got that one. I put the normal one on for sale since I have not need for two sets. Plus I dont have the space
chrislopa is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:31 PM   #6
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 500
Re: The Refraktors Dilemma
I like the Mech Fans Toys Camera Brothers set, i'll stick with that.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
ngnaw is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Lot of 8 Transformers Universe Deluxe Assortment by Hasbro NIP & Original Box
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Inferno complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Thundercracker Decepticon Walmart Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Ironhide Autobot Authentic MP-27
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Prowl Autobot Authentic MP-17
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.