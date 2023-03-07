Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Studio Series WFC2010 toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:31 PM   #1
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Nexus Maximus
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,009
Studio Series WFC2010 toys
Studio Series "Gamer Edition" War for Cybertron Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Barricade revealed


The Bumblebee seems to be a step down from the 2010 toy. The Optimus looks neat, and as a Voyager he'll be a decent scale (unlike his original Deluxe toy) but the colours seem a bit muted and the head seems to be too small. That might be accurate to the game, but since I'd be buying this as just a Cybertronian version of Optimus Prime rather than as a representation of the game character specifically (I played the game but didn't like it) it's still a minus in my book.


I don't care much about Barricade either way, but the wheel-pegs mean that even if I was interested I wouldn't buy this toy. That's my red line.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.