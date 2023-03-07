Whisky Tango Foxtrot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,009

Studio Series WFC2010 toys Studio Series "Gamer Edition" War for Cybertron Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Barricade revealed





The Bumblebee seems to be a step down from the 2010 toy. The Optimus looks neat, and as a Voyager he'll be a decent scale (unlike his original Deluxe toy) but the colours seem a bit muted and the head seems to be too small. That might be accurate to the game, but since I'd be buying this as just a Cybertronian version of Optimus Prime rather than as a representation of the game character specifically (I played the game but didn't like it) it's still a minus in my book.





I don't care much about Barricade either way, but the wheel-pegs mean that even if I was interested I wouldn't buy this toy. That's my red line.

