I'll be going to TFCon this year and I'll be stalking the exhibitor floor keeping an eye out for these:
- MP Sunstreaker
- MP Inferno/Grapple
- MP Ratchet/Ironhide
- MP Ultra Magnus
- Titans return clone Fastclash/Fastlane
- Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus.
- Combiner Wars Metroplex
- PotP Grimlock upgrade kit (Transform Dream Wave TCW-06 Upgrade kit for Volcanicus)
- Nonnef upgrade kits
- Combiner upgrade kits
- Bandai Tamashii Stage Act.5 for Mechanics Clear
- Combiner Wars/Unite Warriors Blastoff (Space shuttle mold)
- Mirage G1 KO
- Wheeljack G1 KO
- Sunstreaker G1 KO
- Thrilling 30 Windblade
- Iron Factory figures
- War in Pocket figures
- Maketoys figures
- Maketoys Trash Talk (Swerve) and CogWheel (Gears)
- Maketoys Rearend (Tailgate)
- Maketoys Skycrow (Skywarp)
- War in Pocket Soundwave
So if you've something to sell and also going let me know!
I'll be at the con on Saturday but will be staying at the Hilton all weekend.
I prefer MIB/MISB but will consider loose.