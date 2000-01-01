Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Cr3d1t's TFCon Shopping List
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:12 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Generation 1
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 89
Cr3d1t's TFCon Shopping List
I'll be going to TFCon this year and I'll be stalking the exhibitor floor keeping an eye out for these:
  • MP Sunstreaker
  • MP Inferno/Grapple
  • MP Ratchet/Ironhide
  • MP Ultra Magnus
  • Titans return clone Fastclash/Fastlane
  • Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus.
  • Combiner Wars Metroplex
  • PotP Grimlock upgrade kit (Transform Dream Wave TCW-06 Upgrade kit for Volcanicus)
  • Nonnef upgrade kits
  • Combiner upgrade kits
  • Bandai Tamashii Stage Act.5 for Mechanics Clear
  • Combiner Wars/Unite Warriors Blastoff (Space shuttle mold)
  • Mirage G1 KO
  • Wheeljack G1 KO
  • Sunstreaker G1 KO
  • Thrilling 30 Windblade
  • Iron Factory figures
  • War in Pocket figures
  • Maketoys figures
  • Maketoys Trash Talk (Swerve) and CogWheel (Gears)
  • Maketoys Rearend (Tailgate)
  • Maketoys Skycrow (Skywarp)
  • War in Pocket Soundwave

So if you've something to sell and also going let me know!
I'll be at the con on Saturday but will be staying at the Hilton all weekend.
I prefer MIB/MISB but will consider loose.
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
OPTIMUS MAXIMUS Transformers Combiner Wars set of 5.
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 BLASTER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR TEMPO vintage rare
Transformers
Vintage Original Real 1985 Insecticon Shrapnel G1 Transformers Insecticon Hasbro
Transformers
TAKARA TOMY Transformers Masterpiece MP-09 RODIMUS CONVOY Hot Rod Version 2
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Masterpiece Transformers Devastator TOYWORLD Constructor BURDEN TWC 03
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Gears MP scale 3rd party figure Badcube Grump New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.