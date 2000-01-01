cr3d1t Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 89

Cr3d1t's TFCon Shopping List

MP Sunstreaker

MP Inferno/Grapple

MP Ratchet/Ironhide

MP Ultra Magnus

Titans return clone Fastclash/Fastlane

Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus.

Combiner Wars Metroplex

PotP Grimlock upgrade kit (Transform Dream Wave TCW-06 Upgrade kit for Volcanicus)

Nonnef upgrade kits

Combiner upgrade kits

Bandai Tamashii Stage Act.5 for Mechanics Clear

Combiner Wars/Unite Warriors Blastoff (Space shuttle mold)

Mirage G1 KO

Wheeljack G1 KO

Sunstreaker G1 KO

Thrilling 30 Windblade

Iron Factory figures

War in Pocket figures

Maketoys figures

Maketoys Trash Talk (Swerve) and CogWheel (Gears)

Maketoys Rearend (Tailgate)

Maketoys Skycrow (Skywarp)

War in Pocket Soundwave

So if you've something to sell and also going let me know!

I'll be at the con on Saturday but will be staying at the Hilton all weekend.

