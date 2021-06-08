Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Thailand Toy Expo 2021 Nong Toy Optimus Prime & Bumblebee


The Thailand Toy Expo 2021 Facebook account*have surprised us with the announcement of their*Non Toy Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee. Nong Toy is the mascot of the convention and it has taken several designs over time. This time, a collaboration between Hasbro and Threezero*to bring us these original Nong Toy Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee which will be limited to only 300 figures each. They will be displayed for the public for the first time in WonderFestival 2021 Shanghai. 100 pieces of Nong Toy Bumblebee and Nong Toy Bumblebee will be available respectively for this event and the rest*will be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Thailand Toy Expo 2021 Nong Toy Optimus Prime & Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
