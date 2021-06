Ocular Max Roadcrane and Voodoo Courage Potion Stealth

Hi all,





Looking to get the TFCon exclusive MMC Ocular Max Roadcrane (aka Hauler or "green Grapple").



Looking for Voodoo Toys exclusive Animus Stealth version (aka MP black Ironhide)





Also interested in the TFCon MMC Ocular Max Black Cliffjumper