Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,192

Transformers Clickets ? G1 Themed Dog Tags



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Rookbartley we have a look at a new secondary market Transformers item being found in the card isles of brick and mortar stores – Transformers Clickets. They are dog tag like items that separate into two pieces and can be mixed and matched. There are currently 12 different ones and they feature G1 inspired art work and packaging. You can check and example after the break!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member Rookbartley we have a look at a new secondary market Transformers item being found in the card isles of brick and mortar stores – Transformers Clickets. They are dog tag like items that separate into two pieces and can be mixed and matched. There are currently 12 different ones and they feature G1 inspired art work and packaging. You can check and example after the break!The post Transformers Clickets – G1 Themed Dog Tags appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________