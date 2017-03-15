Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,192

MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple Photo Review



More... March is a busy month for Masterpiece releases, with MP-34 Cheetor and MP-35 Grapple both dropping in the same week!* Today we are taking a look at Masterpiece Grapple, Inferno’s G1 mold mate and welcome Season 2 core character.* He comes in his traditional orange deco with a new hook/crane in place of the fire ladder.* Like Inferno, he has both toon and toy accurate parts, and even comes with episode specific accessories which include his Power Tower Plans and the Solar Power Tower model. Weve done up a detailed gallery so head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 and » Continue Reading. The post MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple Photo Review appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

