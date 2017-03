Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,192

MP-35 Masterpiece Grapple Photo Review



March is a busy month for Masterpiece releases, with MP-34 Cheetor and MP-35 Grapple both dropping in the same week! Today we are taking a look at Masterpiece Grapple, Inferno's G1 mold mate and welcome Season 2 core character. He comes in his traditional orange deco with a new hook/crane in place of the fire ladder. Like Inferno, he has both toon and toy accurate parts, and even comes with episode specific accessories which include his Power Tower Plans and the Solar Power Tower model.

