March is a busy month for Masterpiece releases, with MP-34 Cheetor and MP-35 Grapple both dropping in the same week!* Today we are taking a look at Masterpiece Grapple, Inferno’s G1 mold mate and welcome Season 2 core character.* He comes in his traditional orange deco with a new hook/crane in place of the fire ladder.* Like Inferno, he has both toon and toy accurate parts, and even comes with episode specific accessories which include his Power Tower Plans and the Solar Power Tower model. Weve done up a detailed gallery so head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 and » Continue Reading.
