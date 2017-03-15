Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,192
March is a busy month for Masterpiece releases, with MP-34 Cheetor and MP-35 Grapple both dropping in the same week!* Today we are taking a look at Masterpiece Grapple, Inferno’s G1 mold mate and welcome Season 2 core character.* He comes in his traditional orange deco with a new hook/crane in place of the fire ladder.* Like Inferno, he has both toon and toy accurate parts, and even comes with episode specific accessories which include his Power Tower Plans and the Solar Power Tower model. Weve done up a detailed gallery so head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 and &#187; Continue Reading.

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
