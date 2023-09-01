|
Most Regrettable Purchase?
Was just doing some work in my basement and had to reorganize a bunch of my storage.
Was going through some of the bins of old stuff and found a classics Ironhide/Ratchet that still had the Ebay invoice where I paid 190.00 for it.
I was new to collecting, trying to complete the line and impatient.
This still stands out as the worst TF related purchase I have ever made from an overpaying for no good reason standpoint....
Anyone else bit the bullet on something they later regretted as the market value changed?