Today, 06:36 PM #1 Soundwaves Robot Master Join Date: Dec 2014 Location: Vancity Posts: 762 Most Regrettable Purchase? Was just doing some work in my basement and had to reorganize a bunch of my storage.



Was going through some of the bins of old stuff and found a classics Ironhide/Ratchet that still had the Ebay invoice where I paid 190.00 for it.



I was new to collecting, trying to complete the line and impatient.



This still stands out as the worst TF related purchase I have ever made from an overpaying for no good reason standpoint....



Anyone else bit the bullet on something they later regretted as the market value changed?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

