Moby Fox, specialized in officially licensed smartwatch bands* and exclusive Watch Faces, have updated their website
with images and infomation of their new officially licensed Transformers smartwatch bands. We have 2 Transformers-themed smartwatch bands available: Optimus Prime and Megatron style. Each one includes 2 sets of connectors to accommodate both 38/40/41mm and 42/44/45mm case sizes of Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Ultra & SE, as well as Samsung and other smartwatches with a 22mm pin. They are priced $39.95 and ready to ship
(there are also classic My Litle Pony and G.I
