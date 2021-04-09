|
Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime New Images & Packaging
Via Weibo user*10dgalaxy
*we have new images of the highly anticipated Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime*for your viewing pleasure. This incredible Optimus Prime figure can really transform in front of your eyes, move, walk, speak (Peter Cullen’s voice) and more! All controlled via voice command or a mobile app. We have our first look at the packaging of this amazing figure which sure stole the show during the last Hasbro Fan Fest
This 700-dollar figure sold out in Hasbro Pulse in just a few hours, and it didn't last long later in Robosen website
