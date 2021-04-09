Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime New Images & Packaging


Via Weibo user*10dgalaxy*we have new images of the highly anticipated Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime*for your viewing pleasure. This incredible Optimus Prime figure can really transform in front of your eyes, move, walk, speak (Peter Cullen’s voice) and more! All controlled via voice command or a mobile app. We have our first look at the packaging of this amazing figure which sure stole the show during the last Hasbro Fan Fest. This 700-dollar figure sold out in Hasbro Pulse in just a few hours, and it didn’t last long later in Robosen website (even with a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime New Images & Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 11:16 PM   #2
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Re: Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime New Images & Packaging
Gosh, that toy is magnificent!

The future versions of it could be like Teddy from the Steven Spielberg's 2001 film, Artificial Intelligence.
