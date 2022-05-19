Via an article CBR.com
we can confirm a new*Transformers Shattered Glass II Mini-Series by IDW. This is the follow-up story of the first Transformers Shattered Glass 5-issue mini-series published by IDW in 2021.*Transformers: Shattered Glass II comes from writer Danny Lore, artists Daniel Khanna, Guido Guidi and Marcelo Matere and colorist John-Paul Bove. Read on for a brief description of the story which brings us an evil version of Ultra Magnus into action: “In a world where the virtuous icons you once knew are monstrously evil, Optimus Prime is a ruthless tyrant and Megatron is a compassionate peacekeeper.*Cybertron sits » Continue Reading.
