Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,303
IDW Transformers Shattered Glass II Mini-Series Announced


Via an article CBR.com we can confirm a new*Transformers Shattered Glass II Mini-Series by IDW. This is the follow-up story of the first Transformers Shattered Glass 5-issue mini-series published by IDW in 2021.*Transformers: Shattered Glass II comes from writer Danny Lore, artists Daniel Khanna, Guido Guidi and Marcelo Matere and colorist John-Paul Bove. Read on for a brief description of the story which brings us an evil version of Ultra Magnus into action: “In a world where the virtuous icons you once knew are monstrously evil, Optimus Prime is a ruthless tyrant and Megatron is a compassionate peacekeeper.*Cybertron sits &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers Shattered Glass II Mini-Series Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



